Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Over 60,000 women, youth and people living with disabilities are to benefit from the Federal Government’s project of Agro-processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) in six states of the federation.

APPEALS is a project developed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), in collaboration with the World Bank, with over $200 million to cover six states.

The project is in line with the agricultural promotion policy “The Green Alternative,” which focuses on food security, local production, job creation and economic diversification. Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Cross River, Kogi and Enugu are the six participating states with dairy, ginger, tomato, cassava, rice, cocoa, cashew, wheat, poultry, aquaculture and maize value chains.