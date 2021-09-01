From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 60,000 indigenes of Offa and its environs in Offa Local Government Area in Kwara State are to benefit from the One Innovation Hub established by the Offa Descendants Union (ODU).

Speaking at the sideline of unveiling of the project in Offa, ODU National President, Funsho Oladipo, said part of the goals is to train 60,000 students/participants from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state to meet its smart city project by 2030.

“This project is coming in view of the preponderance of youths in Nigeria’s demographic make-up.

‌“As an integral component of the park, the hub shall facilitate the transformation of Offa and its environs into a commercial smart city.

“This means, it shall be the catalyst for the fundamental shift of the area into a viable and sustainable technology hub with a far-reaching economic impact in the country,” he said.

Oladipo, who described the event as a major landmark in the community, said the hub which is the first phase of the project is expected to revolutionise and transform the community in digital and innovative solutions.

According to him, the One Innovation Hub, coined from the phrase Offa and environs, on completion, shall be equipped with five production zones.

He disclosed the hub would cater for entrepreneurs who would be engaged in the processing of agricultural products, solid minerals, production of polymer-based products and creative industry ventures.

Chairman, Project Implementation Committee and former acting managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of Industry, Waheed Olagunju, said the opportunities provided by the hub is limitless and one of the contributions to meeting the ODU Smart City Goal by 2030.

ODU General Secretary, Muideen Adebayo, Ibrahim, said the goal is to train 60,000 students/participants from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

“But 80 percent of ICT literacy is guaranteed and the participants will be trained in line with modern skills and the technological trends which they will transfer to others,” he said.

He added that funding for the project has been by the ODU, individuals, corporate bodies and friends of the community.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communication, Hajia Mopelola Abdulrahman, lauded indigenes of Offa in the self-help developmental strides geared towards lifting the people, particularly the youths out of the stricken poverty and unemployment ravaging Nigeria and the world at large.

The governor said the launch of One Innovation Hub is a great complement to the Ilorin Innovation Hub under construction by his administration meant to create employment opportunities for the youths.

AbdulRazaq, who admonished Offa people not to rest on their oars, urged other communities to take a cue from the noble deed by also partnering government, knowing full well that it is pretty difficult for government alone to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

