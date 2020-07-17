Molly Kilete

Defence Headquarters has said that 602 repentant Boko Haram members swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the last one week.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between July 9 and July 16 at a news conference Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the repentant Boko Haram members relinquished their membership of the terrorist group and underwent De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Re-Integration (DRR) programme by Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

According to him, the ex-insurgents who have completed DRR programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the Oath before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel.

“The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasise their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

“The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.

“It is heartwarming to state that Operation SAFE CORRIDOR has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated.

“Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege,” he said.

According to him, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD), in the North-East, conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralisation of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various.