Ighomuaye‎ Lucky, Benin

Management of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (BABTEB) has disclosed that 603 candidates representing about 1.22 percent out of a total 49, 302 candidates were involved in examinations malpractice during the 2019 November/December Ordinary and Advanced level certificate examinations.

The figure indicated a slight reduction compared to 625 candidates, representing 1.40 percent of the total number of malpractices recorded in 2018.

Registrar/Chief Executive, NABTEB, Professor (Mrs) Ifeoma M. Isiugo-Abanihe announced this during a press conference to release results of the November/December 2019 Ordinary and Advanced level certificate examinations held at the headquarters of the body in Benin City.

She stated that the body had continued to maintain credible examinations by strengthening it’s quality assurance mechanisms to checkmate malpractices, adding that the efforts had been yielding positive results.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe said analysis of candidates enrolment for the examinations conducted nationwide, showed that out of a total of 50, 040 registered candideates, 30, 047 were males and 19, 993 were females meant for 1,775 centres.

She said the performance index showed that 32, 349 candidates representing 72.91 percent of candidates that sat for the NBC/NYC examinations, obtained five credits and above including English language and Mathematics.

“A total of 40, 605 candidates repressenting 91.52 percent scored five credits and above with or without English and Mathematics. This performance is statistically the same with the 2018 November/December results where 29, 274 candidates repressenting 72.79 percent obtained five credits and above including English language and Mathematics and 36, 367 candidates, repressenting 91.63 percent of all the candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English language and Mathematics.”

In addition, out of the total enrolment figure, 8, 762 candidates registered for ordinary crafts level certificate examination while 5, 139 enrolled for master crafts level certificate examination, 36, 139 candidates registered for ordinary level General Certificate in Education.

She explained that out of 49, 302 candidates who sat for the examinations repressenting 98.58 percent of total enrolment, 8, 502; candidates sat for NBC/NTC, 4, 935 candidates sat for ANBC/ANTC while 35, 865 candidates sat for ordinary level GCE examinations.

Besides, out of the 8, 502 candidates that sat for the various grades at ordinary level, 5, 088 candidates repressenting 59.84 percent were certified as craftsmen; out of 4, 935 candidates that sat for the various trades at advanced level, 1, 924 candidates repressenting 38.98 percent were certified as master craftsmen.

The NABTEB boss reiterated that the principal objective of TVET is to train youths and adults alike, preparing them for the labour market and academic progression, pointing out that the global economy today offers Nigeria new opportunities to employ TVET, technology and science as veritable tools to exploit the opportunities to advance her economy and improve the quality of well being of Nigerians given her enormous potential.

She, therefore, called for the establishment of more federal science and technical colleges and ensuring that existing ones are adequately equipped.

“The cheery news is that Mr. President has positively responded to some of this need by approving and releasing funds for immediate establishment of six out of 16 outstanding FSTCs in 2020 with one in each geo- political zone of the country,” she said.