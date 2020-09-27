Rose Ejembi Makurdi Benue State Government says it has approved the release of N1.5 billion as counterpart funds for the take off of Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), in the state. Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Timothy Ijir, disclosed this to newsmen in an interactive session in Makurdi on Sunday. He added that already, the sum of N250 million has been made available, preparatory for office, acquisition of vehicles and other essentials. The Commissioner stated further that selection of the roads to be constructed through an engineering consultant; environmental studies; hired project coordinator; accountant; infrastructural engineers and other necessary management staff had been done. He said the delay in the full take off of RAAMP project in the state was due to delay on the part of funding partners stressing that plans were are at advance stage to switch over from African Development Bank (ADB) to the European Investment Bank (EIB) or the World Bank. "What is left is for Benue state government to award contract for the design of the marked rural roads for construction as soon as our funding partners are ready". The Agriculture commissioner also dispeled allegations that fertilizers brought by the National Emergency Management Agency for flood victims and displaced farmers were being highjacked by Benue state government officials. Dr. Ijir explained that the state government only provided logistics and financial assistance for the transportation of the commodity from Makurdi to all the 23 local government headquarters. He said the Governor Samuel Ortom administration has earned a pass mark in the provision of inputs to farmers in the past five years including 50 units of tractors at the cost of N14m but sold at 60% subsidy or N5.6m per unit. The commissioner also disclosed that plans are at advance an stage to expand the tractor programme as the state government had obtained quotations and is in the process of negotiating a contract for acquisition of 60 more units of tractors to arrive the state within the year.