Molly Kilete, Abuja

The coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Major-General Bamidele Shafa, yesterday said that another batch of 606 ex-Boko Haram fighters are set to be reunited with their families after undergoing rehabilitation under the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor program.

Shafa made this known at the opening of a stakeholders’ meeting to work out modalities for transferring the former terrorists to their national and state government authorities for reintegration held at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. According to him, 25 Nigerians, including 14 male adults, three female adults and eight children, who voluntarily laid down their arms in Niger Republic, had been repatriated in February and awaiting reintegration.

The coordinator, while noting that the Operation Safe Corridor was established by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to create avenue for repentant Boko Haram fighters to surrender and go through well-structured de-radicalization and rehabilitation programme, said since inception, 893 repentant Boko Haram fighters, referred to as ‘clients’ admitted for the programme out of which 280, including two Chadians have been transferred to their respective national and state authorities.

On the rumors making the rounds that ex-terrorists were being recruited into the Nigerian armed forces, Gen Shafa, said: “I wish to categorically refute the claim and assure Nigerians that none of the rehabilitated Nigerians from Operation Safe Corridor de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration has been recruited into the Nigerian military or any sister security agencies as stringent measures have been put in place to prevent such from happening.”