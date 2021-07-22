As part of activities to mark his 60th birthday celebration, former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, visited the Association of People Living with Sickle Cell Disorder (APLSCD), where he cut his birthday cake and made a donation of N2 million to them.

Obi, Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2019 elections, who spoke at the National Headquarters of APLSCD in Agulu, Anambra State, said he was grateful to God for all the blessings he has enjoyed for the past 60 years which he clocked on July 19. He explained that whatever achievements or heights one attains in life is by the grace of God.

“We need to appreciate God by investing in the well being of those around you, especially those in need.”

Obi advised leaders at all levels of government never to shut their ears to cries of the poor around them. He reminded them that power comes from God and whoever abuses it by ignoring the cries of the needy will face God’s punishment.

Handing over the cheque of N2 million to the National Coordinator of the association, Mrs Aisha Edward Maduagwu, Obi encouraged her to invest the money in the welfare of members while encouraging them to continue their crusade against sickle cell disorder.

Appreciating Obi for his generous donation, Aisha said it was a great and happy day for them to receive the former Anambra governor.

“Mr Peter Obi as we all know is a man of immense public acceptance in civility, humility, charity, and an accomplished public servant whose eight years in office as Governor of Anambra State, emancipated the state from the doldrums, into an economic boom with all social machineries working smoothly for the common good.

“Obi is celebrating his birthday today and has decided to bring this pleasant celebration down to persons living sickle cell disease, a noble and remarkable way that reflects his humane personality, as being concerned towards the well-being of the under privileged,” Aisha said.

