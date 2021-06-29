Team Nigeria will depart for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in two batches with 61 athletes flying the country’s flag, says Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The minister made this disclosure on Monday while addressing the plenary meeting with National Sports Federations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to the Minister, “The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 affected the organisational structures of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This consequently pushed International Federations (IFs) to review their international sporting calendar and qualification pathway for athletes in their quest to participate at the Games.

“These challenges, no doubt, were difficult to overcome, but could not stop us as a great nation in ensuring that our athletes are strongly supported and motivated to achieve this milestone.

“I must sincerely commend each and every one of you for your commitment and for standing together in this journey. Specifically, I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support in approving and ensuring that funds were released to enable our athletes to attend a series of qualification tournaments.

“As at today, Nigeria has qualified 61 athletes across 9 Sports for the Olympics, and 22 athletes in 4 Sports for the Paralympic Games, which are: Athletics-22, Badminton 3, Basketball-24, Canoe sprint-1, Gymnastic-1, Rowing-1, Taekwondo-1, TableTennis-1, Wrestling-1 which sums up to 61 and for Paralympic Games we have; Para Athletics-5, Para Powerlifting-10, power rowing-1, Para Table Tennis-6 summing up to 22.”

