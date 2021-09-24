By Aidoghie Paulinus
Ahead of the nation’s 61st independence anniversary, the Federal Government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, issued the alert in a statement made available to Saturday Sun in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.
Mohammed however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.
“Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,” Mohammed said.
|ReplyReply allForward
Leave a Reply