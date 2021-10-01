From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has assured members of the public in the state of hitch free independence day celebration.

He urged residents to be security conscious and report any threat to peace during and after the celebration.

Mobayo, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Thursday, disclosed that the command would partner other sister security agencies to ensure smooth celebration in the state.

The statement, entitled “Independence Day : Ekiti State CP felicitates with Ekitikete, assures of adequate security across the State”, reads :

” In view of the 61st Independence Day celebration on Friday, 1st October, 2021, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, assures the good people of Ekiti State of adequate security before, during and after the celebration.

” The Commissioner has directed the Area Commanders, Operational Heads and Intelligence Officers to ensure the deployment of adequate Operatives to all strategic points across the State to forestall any form of security breach.

“The Command has augmented and activated visibility and confidence boosting patrols in synergy with the Military, NSCDC, Amotekun and other relevant agencies across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State to ensure that criminal elements do not hijack the celebration.

“The Commissioner, on behalf of the Officers and Men of the Command, felicitates with the government of Ekiti State under the leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, DR JOHN KAYODE FAYEMI and all the good people of thei State on the occasion of the 61st Independence Anniversary celebration while assuring everyone that the Command will continue to work assiduously to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“The Commissioner enjoins everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and immediately report to the nearest Police Station any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality or call 08062335577.”

