From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Adewale Giwa has observed that the country cannot unite with the 1999 constitution being used.

Giwa who is the senior pastor of Awaiting the second coming of Christ Ministry with headquarters in Akure said the 1999 constitution which was prepared by the military is deficient.

In his independence message, Pastor Giwa said “let me quickly tell the nation’s political leaders that there is nothing they can say to convince Nigerians that the country would remain united having failed to show qualities of successful leadership in the last 61 years.

“In a sane society, the citizens dictate what they want, but the reverse is the case in Nigeria as politicians continue to cajole the people by using insincere compliments and promises.

“They say ‘A fool at 40 is a fool forver’. If someone is not mature at 40 years, he never will. They should stop fooling the citizens. Instead, they need to come out clean and reorganize things either by throwing away the1999 military constitution and go back to the 1963 era premised on regionalism or organize a referendum to determine whether or not the people want to stay together.

“You can’t continue to preach unity with 1999 constitution, you can’t continue to hold the people down when you must have failed to maintain justice and equity. Righteousness and justice are the foundation of God’s throne. He is just, and cannot be unjust. God defines and sets the standard for justice!

“The truth only sets a nation free. However, in Nigeria, truth is lost completely and deceit has taken over the position of the truth.

“We have been together as “One Nigeria” since one hundred and seven years (107) and nothing good has come out of it. Let us try regionalism for just five years by allowing each region to have total control over its resources, if it doesn’t work out well, then, we can as well come back to the table and agree on the next step to take.

“You cannot organize or conduct 2023 elections with the way things are, unless you want to set Nigeria on fire. It takes a good leader a few minutes to solve the challenges of his people. Since 2015 to date, there have been increasing attacks on Nigerians by criminal Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram. Killings everywhere, and you think God is happy?

“Dissolve this country and let people decide what they want for themselves. Nigerians are not interested in the zoning of the presidency, because the issue will remain the same without calling for a referendum or completely throwing the 1999 constitution into the dustbin.

“Nigeria population is over 200 million, we are not Kenya, South Africa, Ghana or Dubai that have the lowest population. Let’s stop deceiving ourselves by hoping that things will get better without taking the proper decision,” he added.

