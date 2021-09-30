From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Catholic bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor has said Nigeria will still come good despite the myriads of problems bedeviling the nation.

Bishop Ezeokafor who stated this at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka, expressed the hope that with continued prayers and quality leadership things will change for good, even as he quoted Late Prof Chinua Achebe whom he said, described Nigeria’s problem as a problem of leadership.

‘I believe in one Nigeria where everyone will live in peace and harmony. I want a country where all will be treated equally and democracy dividends evenly shared. I believe in one Nigeria, but not at all cost. In all, we still have to thank God for our country Nigeria. Attaining 61 as a nation calls for thanksgiving.

‘That I believe in one Nigeria does not mean I will support evil or close my eyes to maltreatment of a section of the country and labelling of those who are asking for their rights and independence as terrorists. I will never believe in one Nigeria where “Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop”.

The Prelate said that bad leadership had subjected the masses into abject penury, beggars and state of hopelessness, saying that the nation could still be remedied if adequate leadership would be put in place.

He accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of being insensitive to the plights of those they were leading, noting that the insensitivity of the leaders had gotten to the level everyone should speak out.

‘This is the time we all need to pour out our minds. Things are not being done right at all. The level of hardship in this country is indescribable. Leadership ineptitude has turned all of us into wailers. People are suffering on daily basis. I will continue to talk. If they do well my talk will reduce. Nigeria is for all of us. No one should play god or believe that others are second and third class citizens,’ he said.

The Chief shepherd of Catholic Diocese of Awka expressed dismay with what he described as veiled Islamization agenda going on in the country, stating anyone who was still doubting the ‘glaring truth’ was still living in fool’s paradise.

‘Programme of Islamization of Nigeria ongoing. There is no gainsaying the fact. Nigeria is a secular state and we have two major religions in this country; Christianity and Islam. The two religions and others should be allowed to be. Any attempt to force a particular religion on the people will be resisted by Nigerians,’ he stated.

He said that Federal Government’s borrowing spree was pure enslavement, saying that it had gotten to an alarming proportion, even as he said that they were obviously mortgaging the future of the poor masses, especially the future of the children yet unborn.

