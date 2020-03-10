Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Chief Adeniyi Adebayo has said that following the launch of the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan ( NAIDP) in 2013, about 62 companies have been registered to assemble vehicles at both SKD and CKD levels, with a total installed capacity of 423,790 units.

He further said an actual assemblage of 10, 343 units has been achieved so far in the same view as 31 automotive assembling companies are currently listed under the Bureau of Public Procurement for patronage by government ministries (MOAs). The minister made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja during the unveiling of Local Vehicles Assembled in Nigeria explaining that the vehicles and brand were a testament to the zeal and commitment of the automotive industrial subsector to the present government efforts towards diversification and development of the non oil sector of the economy.

Adebayo stated that the role of the National Automotive Design Development Council (NAAD) under the leadership of Jelani Aliyu, in attracting investors from all over the world to invest in the Automotive Industry in Nigeria by creating a level playing field for all stakeholders, through an enabling environment, revitalising and sustaining the growth of the automotive sector of the economy was commendable.

According to him, the interest and support the NAIAP has generated is worthy of note and encouraged the stakeholders to continue to partner with the council towards its full implementation given its positive multiplier effect.

“That Nigeria is moving towards the area of automotive assembly is not an overstatement, from zero production level in 2012,the industry has recorded thousands of newly assembled vehicles in the country “, he said. The assembled vehicles will also later be used for the 2020 Argungu Motor Rally to be flagged of by President Buhari at the Eagle Square later this year.

Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment Mariam Katagun, earlier in a remark said the unveiling and roadshow will tell the story of Nigerian assembled motor vehicles that are also slated to take part in the Argungu Motor Rally goes a long way to show what the Nigeria Automotive industry has achieved.

She charged auto companies to do more in the area of local content.