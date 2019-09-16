John Adams in Minna

No fewer than 62 suspects have been arrested by for political violence that erupted during the just-concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries for the November local government election in Niger State.

Niger State police commissioner, Adamu Usman, who disclosed this in Minna, yesterday, said that the suspects were arrested across five local government areas where violence erupted.

He explained that a Toyota vehicle; dangerous weapons, machetes, daggers and knives were recovered from some of the suspects.

Mr Usman, said that the suspects would be charged to court for unlawful assembly; disturbance of public peace, being in possession of dangerous weapons and for sponsoring thuggery in accordance with the Niger State Anti-Thuggery law.

He warned politicians, especially those seeking elective positions, against sponsoring political violence during and after the local government elections in the state.

He said that the command was committed to providing peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of a free, fair and credible elections across the state.