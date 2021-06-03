From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 318 budding talents in music, movie and comedy have been discovered in the maiden edition of Made in Delta Talent Search project.

They were discovered across four audition centres in Asaba, Agbor, Warri and Ughelli, all of which witnessed large turnout on audition days.

Among the 318 talents who would move into the next phase of auditioning are 62-year old woman, Elizabeth Okagbare and 7-year old author, Miss Rest Odili.

Organisers of the project tagged: ‘Talent is the New Crude‘ described it as the biggest grassroot talent search in Africa.

Led by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude, the project is aimed at making a difference in the entertainment industry.

Ogusbaba said the project would not just end by discovering talents but that the platform would develop and promote budding talents.