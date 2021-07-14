From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 62-year old retired primary school teacher, Elizabeth Okagbare is among the 20 finalists in the maiden edition of ‘Made in Delta Talent Search’, an initiative of Delta State Government.

Tagged ‘Talent is the New Crude‘, the initiative is aimed at discovering, nurturing and promoting talents in the entertainment genres of music, comedy and drama.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Asaba, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude, said over 2,000 persons participate in the various auditions where the 20 finalists emerged.

The ace comedian said the 62-year widow is among the five finalists in the acting category, adding that the list also comprise of 11 in the music category and four in comedy.

Flanked by the finalists, Ogusbaba said the grand finale would hold on July 20 in Asaba where ten of them would be selected for contracts worth N5 million each by the state government.

“This is not a luxury show neither was it designed to reward 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions. Amongst the 20 finalists, 10 would be qualify for N5 million worth of contract by the state government.

“The Made In Delta Talent Search is an initiative of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as part of the efforts to diversify the economy of the state. We have been able to tell the world that talent is the new crude,” he said.

Speaking shortly, Mrs. Okagbare told our correspondent that she is elated to showcase her innate talent, and thanked the state government for the opportunity.

Okagbare said she is naturally gifted in acting but regretted that the combination of lack of opportunities and family pressure suppressed the talent.

The retiree stated that she is determined to make a difference in acting despite her age.