From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, Barrister Abba Bello Mohammed has expressed his optimism that Nigeria would continue to wax stronger.

Barrister Abba stated this in Birnin Kebbi while making his good will message with newsmen to mark the 62nd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

He called on his constituents, Nigerians to reflect deeply on the country’s existence as a sovereign nation with a view to correct some challenges in the nation, expressing confidence in the prospects of a more prosperous country irrespective of the existing and unending challenges we are facing.

Mohammed further said: Let me reiterate here that the sincere growth and development of Nigeria lies in our hands as the citizens and it will be in the overall interest to continue stirring the wheel of peace and unity for greater coexistence amongst us all.

“Our strength lies in our synergy in diversity and for the country to progress appropriately, there is need for all Nigerians to embrace love as a core attribute which can be achieved if everyone is fair in his or her dealings with fellow compatriots irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

“I join well meaning Nigerians home and abroad in observing Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary. Though at 62 as a sovereign country, Nigeria is still confronted with a lot of issues such as insecurity, economic instability, infrastructural deficiency among other societal ills, we can still get things to work with the right mindset and collective efforts devoid of selfishness, tribalism, religious violence and destructive politicking.

“Importantly, we must know that where there is no unity, there can never be meaningful progress, hence the need for us to love one another and embrace peaceful coexistence through it all.

“And like I always say, the best way to achieve this is for the youth most importantly to get involved actively as members of political parties so that our large number can be a deciding factor on those that become leaders at every level of governance in our country particularly as the general elections are drawing closer.

“Once again, as we mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary, I enjoin fellow compatriots to live, act and work together in the overall interest of our country. I know Nigeria will be great”, he added.