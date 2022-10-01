From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has noted that Nigerians have every cause to celebrate the existence of country as united nation which Colonial masters subjected it to their benefits for many decades.

Bagudu,stated this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi to mark this year 62nd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

He said: Nigeria has done very well despite the fact the nation spent some decades under colonial masters. In the last 62 years, we have done credibly well. We should remember Nigeria spent many decades under colonial masters, that must have some consequences.

“We spent decades under exploitative system which does not allowed us to interact with other countries.

Again,that must have some effects. So, when we are comparing our 62 years to those years of colonialism must have some effects”, he said.

Bagudu,who appreciated some achievements recorded under President Muhammad Buhari on agriculture revolution, security and accountability, noted that the explosion of population in Nigeria has increase the high need for the citizens.

He also described President Muhammad Buhari agriculture revolution as amazing, which caved way for springing up of rice mills and diversification of economy.

According to him, “president Muhammad Buhari set up presidential task Council to stop importation of rice to ensure that Nigerians are producing what they could feed themselves. Whey are we importing milk?

” So,President Buhari policy on agriculture is amazing. Why is that foreign country,like Benin Republic Niger republic, sent their delegates, came to Nigeria when we are launching Anchor Borrowers programme in Zauro,Kebbi state. I think,this is one of the programmes President Buhari has done for Nigeria and may God bless them”, he said.

Bagudu said,the people of the state are proud to be part of the success of the anchor borrowers programmes, stresses that many indigenous rice mills have sprung up due to that President Buhari agriculture revolution.

Speaking on the stable electricity in the state,Bagudu disclosed that,the state has been spending a lot to sustain the power in state with about N190milion to connect about 60 percentage of communities under Argungu whose power were cut off with provisions of new transformers.