From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris has sought prayers for those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Nigeria from the British Empire

Idris stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “I wish to use this auspicious moment to join fellow compatriots especially, the good people of Kebbi State, on the occasion of the celebrations of the independence of Nigeria. As we celebrate our 62nd anniversary of nationhood, we must also use the occasion to pray for all those who gave their all in the effort to liberate the nation from the colonial yokes and imperial shackles.

“Our hearts and prayers should always be with our forebears, especially those who made supreme sacrifice so that we will live free citizens in our fathers land. Indeed, the chequered history of independent Nigeria is an excellent field for the study of the gains and failures of an independent nation. It’s true that independent Nigeria has made giant strides in all aspects of human endeavours but it’s also true that Nigeria has missed opportunities to change its fortune for the better.

“Today, a number of nations that looked up to Nigeria for inspiration, guidance and leadership do not only surpassed us in vision and mission but are also challenging our leadership at the regional and international arena. Most of the hopes and conferences that greeted our independence in 1960 at local and International levels have literally evaporated.

” From a highly respected nation, we have turned into one of the most disrespected and Nigerians are gradually turning into one of the most derided nationals. Worse, internally we are facing existential challenges as citizens and the nation’s corporate existence is under serious threat. But, all is not lost, just yet. It’s difficult but not impossible to transform our nation by getting our acts together once more. We can and we must now or never”, he said.

Idris noted that Nigerians know their problems and have another opportunity to choose leaders who will help them to correct them in the 2923 general elections.

“Mercifully, we knew our problems and we are capable of turning a new leaf. Luckily, another opportunity beacons us, come the 2023 general election. All we have to and most do is to elect credible leaders at all levels. Only capable, responsible, visionary and God fearing leaders could move this potentially great country to the promised land,” he said.

“Thus, we must not allow mundane differences, self-seeking interests and primordial loyalties to becloud our sense of judgment, patriotism the imperative to move Nigeria forward. We must all strive to get it right at least this time around because we stand to lose it all if we don’t. I am confident in our capacity and determination to turn around the only nation we called our own.

“While wishing the good people of Kebbi State in particular and all fellow compatriots happy celebrations, I wish to also fervently pray to the almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect and shower His infinite blessings upon Nigeria.”