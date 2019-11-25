Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 63-year-old tailor identified as Gbenga Oyeneye pleaded guilty at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday to stealing a student’s bag containing his laptop, phone and ATM card valued at N140,000.

Following his guilty plea, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, adjourned the matter till November 27 for the review of the facts in the case and sentencing. Oyeneye, who resides at Shomolu, Lagos, was arraigned on three charges of conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 31 at Yaba College of Technology junction, Yaba. According to her, the defendant and two of his accomplices, who are still at large, snatched the complainant’s bag containing the items.

She alleged that the defendant had distracted Makinde by asking for directions, while his accomplices had cut the hand of the bag from behind. Olaluwoye listed the stolen items to include a Dell laptop valued at N80,000; an Infinix Hot 4 phone valued at N60,000; and a Sterling Bank ATM card.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (revised). The offence of conspiracy attracts a two-year jail term, while stealing attracts a three-year jail term