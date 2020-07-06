Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Nigerian Law School has graduated a number of five First Class students while 632 of the students failed the Bar Final Examinations.

Director-General of the school, Prof. Isa Chiroma (SAN), in a statement, said 632 (25.12 per cent) of the grand total of students failed the bar exams.

He said the Council of Legal Education (CLE) had a virtual meeting for the consideration and approval of the release of the results of the final examinations conducted in January

He said the five First Class students placed under the category of ‘outstanding performance’ constituted 0.2 per cent of the 2,515 students who sat the examinations.

A breakdown of the results released by Chiroma added that candidates graded in Second Class Upper: 77 (3.06 %); candidates graded in Second Class Lower Upper: 633 (25.17 %); candidates in Pass: 1,067 (42.42 %)Candidate with Conditional Pass: 82 (3.26 %); candidates who failed: 632 (25.12 %); absent: 17 (0.7 %) and two results (0.08%) were withheld.

The statement added that “screening and call to bar dates will be communicated to you in due course, please”.