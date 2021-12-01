From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A total of 64 students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) will be conferred with first-class honours degrees at the 33rd Convocation ceremony of the Institution scheduled for this weekend.

Osuigwe Chisom Henry of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering emerged as the best graduating student for the 2019/2020 session with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.96%.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor (Mrs) Nnenna Oti who disclosed at a pre- convocation press conference on programmes lined up for the ceremony said that while a total of 4,032 students would be conferred with firs degrees, 380 would bag Higher Degrees comprising PhD (42), M.Sc, M.Tech, M.P.H, M. Eng, MBA (219) and PGD 119.

Oti – a Professor of Soil Science Technology and the 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, relying on the mantra-“Consolidating the culture of Excellence” said that she had already embarked on a number of internal reforms to improve on the teaching, research and service delivery of the institution.

Professor Oti who assumed duty on June 19 this year highlighted some of her most recent achievements to include: establishment of a college of medicine, school of Electrical Systems Engineering Technology (SE SET) that of Logistics and innovation technology (SLIT) and a centre of Excellence on local materials substitutions initiated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Others she said were: successful recovery of university land from land grabbers and speculators, full accreditation of nine (9) Engineering programmes of the Institution by the council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Oti expressed optimism that the university would establish the school of Pharmacy and Nursing, expand free internet access to all students and staff digitalise all students record and results in addition to the provision of solar street lighting as well as provide 24/7 electric power supply to the institution

“In spite of severe funding challenges, FUTO is determined to be the university of first choice in Nigeria in Technology education and a global brand. Hence, we appeal to various corporate organisations and philanthropists for assistance to deepen our quest for homegrown technological solutions and innovations to the next phase of industrial and ICT revolution in Nigeria”,

