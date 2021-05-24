No fewer than 64 persons were reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries as a petrol tanker exploded, on Saturday, in Kano, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The incidence happened at the Al-ihsan filling station at Sharada, in Kano Municipal Area of Kano State.

Spokesman of the Kano Fire Service, Malam Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement, yesterday, in Kano.

Abdullahi said out of the injured victims, eight fire service personnel were involved, adding that no live was lost.

“On receiving a distress call from one Malam Umar Shuai’bu and Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), at about 04:20pm, that there was a tanker that has caught fire in Sharada, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about to rescue the victims,” Abdullahi said.

He said that the tanker was offloading petroleum products at the filling station when the incident occurred.

“The victims were taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Nassarawa Hospital,” he said.

He appealed to the public to always call the fire service immediately they encounter any fire incident.