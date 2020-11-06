Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Sixty five countries are billed to converge in Abuja for the 13th International Arts and Crafts (INAC) expo.

Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, told Daily Sun ahead of the event holding from November 5- 6 that 27 countries had already confirmed attendance.

Runsewe who doubles as President of the World Crafts Council, said the NCAC was making a statement with the programme by telling the world that COVID-19 cannot prevent Nigeria from hosting the event.

“What I try to do is to say COVID-19 will not stop us from being innovative. And this will be the first country in Africa organising an exhibition with drive-in,” he said.

He said 27 countries have sent in their documentaries which would be aired during the two-day event as a form of exhibition.

He said 15 states of the federation would have their days during the programme.

Participating countries include Libya, Syria Arab Republic, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, China, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, India, Cameroon, Russia, Burkina Faso, Kenyan and Argentine Republic.

Others include Sweden, Cote d’Ivoire, Scotland, Republic of Cuba, Pakistan, Brazil, Sudan, Republic of Namibia, Korea, Malaysia, Hungary, Chad, Niger, Mali, jibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Tunisia.

There are also Madagascar, Malawi, Botswana, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Burundi, Liberia, Uganda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Swaziland, Algeria, Angola, Benin Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cape Verde, Togo and Zambia.