By Adanna Nnamani

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Kumo wanted over alleged $65 million fraud.

The anti-graft commission in a statement published on Thursday by its spokesperson, Azuka Agugua declared Kumo wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and diversion of National Housing Funds.

Kumo, a former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, got married to Buhari’s daughter, Fatima in 2016.

The statement read “The persons whose pictures appear above – Mr Tarry Rufus, Mr Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of $65,000,000.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC state offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC toll-free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272) or send an email to [email protected],”