Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Government says it has buried sixty-five unclaimed bodies that were abandoned at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja

This was revealed by the General Manager, Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KSSWMB), Mallam Abdulganiyu Sani, in a statement he personally signed yesterday.

The KSSWMB General Manager noted that the action was in line with the public health law of 1963, and Kogi State Sanitation Board Law.

Sani stated that the unclaimed bodies were suspected to be kidnappers who were gunned down by law enforcement agencies at various points and dates in Kogi State.

“The unclaimed bodies were evacuated from the Federal Medical Center and buried sanitarily on Wednesday to prevent public health crisis,” he added.