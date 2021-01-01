From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The survival of a 65-year old woman, Mrs. Joy Bioseh is hanging in the balance following an alleged unprovoked attack on her by one Nwaicha at her residence in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Madam Bioseh was allegedly shot twice and thereafter matcheted by the suspect during the early hours of New Year day.

She had returned from church after the cross over service but little did she know that danger was lurking as the suspect had laid ambush in her apartment waiting for the right time to strike.

Her son, Chinedu, who narrated what happened said the family could not celebrate like every other resident of the town, as they were battling to save their mother’s life.

Chinedu alleged that the suspect struck with the intention of eliminating his mother because of some issues with a farm land in the community.

“We are running here and there trying to safe our mother’s life. My mother is in serious pains, though with forlorn hope of surviving,” he lamented.

He said it is only by God grace she will survive the attack.

According to him, the victim collapsed with blood gushing out of her while the suspect escaped, thinking she was dead.

He said the suspect family had been dragging “our farm land which resulted in the attack.

“Our farm land is what the boy’s family is dragging with us. Yesterday night the boy lost his twin brother, and then he (the suspect) thought that we have hand in the death of his brother.

“My mum went to church and came back around 1am only to find out that the boy was waiting for her with gun. He shot my mum twice and then used battle axe on her.”

He said the victim is currently bedridden in an undiclosed hospital for medicare while the case was incidented at Issele- Uku police Station.

Although the Public Relations Officer of th state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached for comments, a source at Issele-Azagba-Ogwashi-Uku police station confirmed the incident.