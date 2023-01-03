From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, announced that 661,783 made up of old and new Permanent Voters Card (PVC) were yet to be collected as at Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Timidi Wariowie, announced this in the Commission’s PVC daily report analysis made available to newsmen in Benin.

He said that of the figure, 409,832 were old uncollected PVCs while 251,951 are new uncollected PVCs.

“The old uncollected PVCs were 425,239 but 15,407 had been collected remaining the balance of 409,832.

“Also, the new PVCs received were 289,931 but 37,980 had been collected remaining the balance of 251,95″, adding that “460 PVCs were collected on January 1, across the local government areas in the state”.

Wariowie explained that the collection of PVC is ongoing on daily basis including Saturdays and Sundays (excluding public holidays) from 9am to 3 pm at INEC offices across the 18 local governments areas of the state.