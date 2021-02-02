“I am so glad that Jesus loves me and visited me through the oil and prayer you gave to me. Nobody has ever succeeded in our family and it has been a life of battle from generation to generation. God used me for the whole member of my family to bring liberation. Many men of God have been coming without result. We are a family known for poverty and it has remained so. When I contacted you and you asked us to get some bottles of your oil which we did and the prayer was done, God started opening our doors. My elder brother got a job and my sister got a big contract in an oil company. Many things started happening in our homes and we have become what God said we should be… I can’t thank you enough my brother…God be with you and may all you put your hands prosper in Jesus name…” Mr. Livinus N. M. Email [email protected]

“God will not forgive me if I fail to share this wonderful testimony with you and all your readers- ers too. There was this bird that followed me everywhere I went; even when I travelled outside Nigeria the bird must follow me. If the bird cries, everything I lay my hands no matter the amount of money invested must fail and I will start all over again. This has happened to me for over 26 years now and my life has been a mocking stock. I have undergone so many deliverances and none worked out for me. The annoying situation was that the so called bird determined my peace, success and failure. Each time anything good was coming my way, the bird and the demons working with it will shatter it. When I ordered your oil and did the prayer you instructed me to do, I noticed one early morning, the bird died and was seen by many people. When the bird died, I was so happy and I never heard its cry any more around me till date. Since then all the businesses that I put my hands into became successful. I am very happy sir that God used you in this problem that defiled every spiritual attention. God be with you sir…” Chief Emeka 07011716470

God has a way of working in the life of many people. The man who shared his testimony on how the angel of God flogged his debtor, who consequently paid him after that experience, has started a new life to the glory of God. The reason for this piece of information is to authenticate the function of prayer and how same is used by God to do great things. For more information get your copy of my book, “How to Pass a Decree and Receive it within 20 days.” Very soon, I shall begin to write on prayers and how same is used by God to destroy the forces of darkness in the world of man.

There is a serious ongoing manipulation in economic arena, which has destabilized so many people; making the great to feed from hand to mouth. This is so designed to make many suffer. The Bible says, “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth” 3rd John 2. I wish to emphasize here that it is the will of God for his people to be blessed. At the same time, I do not preach prosperity before repentance because one must receive the BLESSER before receiving his BLESSINGS.

Today the topsy-turvy of truth with regard to God’s blessings is preached daily. As a result people no longer attach importance to SALVATION messages; their emphasis is on material blessing with- out putting accepting Christ as Lord and personal Saviour into consideration. This is how the truth of the Gospel is upturned. We must do something about it. It is as a result of this that Churches are so many which in turn attracts many multitudes; yet majority of people attending Churches are not saved.

According to Paul, “Howbeit we speak wisdom

among them that are perfect, yet not the wisdom of this world, nor of the princes of this world, that come to naught. But wisdom, which God ordained before the world onto our glory…” 1 Corinth 2:6-7.

I must say here that man is a unit of a higher energy and therefore generates hidden energies within him that are geared towards consolidation of his spiritual and physical being. It is consequent upon this that various aspects of his bodies vibrate in accordance with the forces of light to pass or emit information to the gross material body. This is the hidden wisdom imbedded in the unit of the super-conscious being-man in order to guide him in the right path. It is unfortunate that many peo- ple negate this and pass on in life in conspicuous penury, excruciating and deplorable conditions.

“We speak the wisdom of God in a mystery.” In this ground braking wisdom there is nothing that happens to man, that nature which God ordained within him does not give him earlier and direct information about it. Some know it, many ignore it and few appreciate it and enjoy their relationship with God. Every part of our body is a divine agency center (Temple of God) through which God communicate to us. This communication could be through signs, signals and much more.

A born again Christian Brother called me some weeks ago and said to me that the lower part of his left eye was twitching and quivering seriously when he wanted to undertake a serious business venture. He prayed and was prayed for by his pastor who finally instructed him to pay his tithe from the money he was going to buy goods with. The Christian Brother consequently obeyed the man of God, paid his tithe and decided to proceed to his journey. But before he went he called me on phone and informed me of the signs he was receiving from the lower part of his left eyes. He also sought for the meanings, I told him to wait and watch be- fore undertaking the journey. He replied, “Prof, my pastor has prayed for me and God is in control…”

Following his confession, I asked him to do what the Holy Spirit has instructed him to do. The young man ignored the whole body signs and pro- ceeded to his business trip. When he got to Lagos, according to him, he picked his money from the bank and on his way; he was robbed and shot on

his left leg. The bible says, “A prudent man foreseeth the evil and hideth himself, but the simple pass on, and are punished” proverbs 22:3.

From the bible assertion, one may ask, how does the prudent man foresees the evil and hides himself from it? The signs are means of communication. Your being prudent is based on the understanding and interpretations of such signs. The simple therefore is the man who does not see reason to understand such signs and its meanings. The fellow becomes like the pastor who prayed and instructed the boy to go ahead against the true instruction from the the-Real-Divine that came through signs. Today he is still in the hospital re ceiving treatment. It could interest you to know that after that incident, the twitching at the lower part of his eyes stopped. How could one interpret such, Omen or superstition? There are many ways God talks to man let us not be hypocritical about this.

The moles on our bodies are subtle electromagnetic centers that convey serious massages in connection with the activities and destiny of man. This is not superstitious at all! No wonder the Igbos call it Ahumara-chi meaning mark of identification by God or birthmark by chi-God. The moles speak much about the person, his economic and spiritual life. This is not my focus in this article, but let it be known to you that the science of physiognomy and prosopomancy exposes some hidden qualities and nature of a person, both his temperament and much more.

Before I proceed, it is imperative to note here that we as children of God should not be in a hurry to dismiss hidden truth and wisdom of God buried in our higher and lower self which is a serious and dynamic avenues or channel through which God transmits information. I am saying this because there are people that up till date, itching on the palm of their right hand signifies that they shall soon receive money. This happens to them irrespective of their Christian faith. It is not de- monic in any form as some may think. One should endeavour to study himself and meanwhile serve the king as Aristotle would say “Let us, first of all, know more about life, meanwhile serve the king”. Socrates concludes, “Man know thyself”.