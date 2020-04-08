The Lagos State Government confirmed on Wednesday, April 8th, that a 66-year-old British national has died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The unnamed Briton is one of three recorded deaths from the viral infection in that state, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, with 130 total confirmed cases by the latest Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) update.

Lagos Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi made the announcement Wednesday afternoon via Twitter, adding that the dead Briton had “travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020”