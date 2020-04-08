Sixty-seven Nigerians resident in Ivory Coast arrived the Seme Border Post in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG, yesterday.

Officials from Lagos State Ministry of Health who arrived Seme border post around 4p.m in three Toyota Coaster buses took the passengers most of who were women, children and few men, took the returnees to isolation centres in Badagry for tests and quarantine.

The Nigerians, who left Ivory Coast on Sunday, were delayed on their way because of the border closures in Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official of Nigeria Immigration Service in Seme who did not want his name mentioned, said they had earlier informed the Lagos State Government of their arrival.

He said most of the returnees were from Ejigbo in Osun, resident in Ivory Coast but decided to come back to Nigeria when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Cote d’Ivoire has 345 cases of Coronavirus. Seventeen out of 127 Nigerians who returned to Osun from Ivory Coast penultimate week tested positive.