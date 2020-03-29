Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have felicitated with the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his 68th birthday.

Chairman of the Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, acknowledged and commended his leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

Titled ‘Birthday felicitation statement by the PGF to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Forum commended him for his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in the country.

While admitting that he represents unifying and rallying point for all, the governors urged all Nigerians to stay at home as part of the measures towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The PGF joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the APC on his 68th birthday.

“We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family. We, in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria as well as within our great Party, the APC.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent our unifying and rallying point for all. Once more, as we rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we advise all Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe until we continue to work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of the Bogu Kingdom. We rejoice with you and wish you a happy birthday,” the statement from the governors read.