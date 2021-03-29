From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Fayemi in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday described the former Lagos Governor as a distinguished Nigerian and a leader who is courageous, reliable, dependable and passionate.

The Governor described Asiwaju Tinubu as a statesman with an uncommon political sagacity and generosity of spirit; two of the qualities he said made the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader stand out as one of the leading lights of progressive politics in the country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s ability to identify, nurture and engage talents is unequalled. His life has been a testimony of human capital development in an unrelenting struggle for a better life for the people.

“He is not only an accomplished politician, he is a statesman par excellence, a dogged fighter and a strong voice in the fight against military dictatorship and enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

“We can only wish him many more useful and productive years in service to humanity.

“I, on behalf of my wife, Bisi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State celebrate our dear Asiwaju Tinubu on his birthday and pray that God rewards his labour of love with long life in good health and unspeakable joy,” Governor Fayemi added.