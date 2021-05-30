From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has been commended for fulfilling his election campaign promises in line with the PDP manifesto by embarking and completing projects that have direct benefit to residents of the state.

In a goodwill message to mark the sixth year in office of the Ikpeazu administration, the state PDP chairman, Dr. Allwell Asiforo, Okere, said that the governor had done the party proud by constructing numerous quality roads, making Abia State safe to live in, provided quality education, healthcare services, agriculture, sports, social development and empowerment of women, youths and the less privileged persons through the Vicar Hope Foundation established by the office of the wife of the governor, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was extolled for remaining steadfast in PDP and promoting the ideology of the party which has attracted thousands of members of the opposition parties, especially the APGA and the APC in the state to decamp to the PDP as well as the recent landslide victory of the PDP in the last by-election conducted in Aba North and South Federal Constituency.

The party pledged its total loyalty and expressed explicit vote of confidence on the governor.

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, was among the dignitaries that attended the 6th anniversary of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in Delta State.

Also in attendance was Chief James Ibori, the former governor of the state. The celebration, which held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, was a departure from the past as it featured famous Christian musicians who performed alongside the Delta State Mass Choir that entertained the large audience.

Governor Okowa, who profusely thanked God and the people for their support that had seen him going successfully through the last six years, appealed for the continued support and cooperation of all Deltans as he navigates the last two years of his administration.