Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, has eulogised Gov. Yahaya Bello on his giant strides in education sector as he celebrates his 6th year anniversary.

The commissioner in a statement on Thursday, in Lokoja commended the governor for increasing budgetary allocation to education to 30 per cent, which is above UNESCO global recommended benchmark.

‘He congratulated him on the auspicious occasion of the second year into his second tenure in office.

”It is no gainsaying that you have excelled above every expectation in educational development and the following areas remain indelible among your quantum leaps:

”Increased budgetary allocation for education to 30 per cent which is above UNESCO global recommended benchmark.

”The establishment of specialized Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara; construction, renovation, and remodelling of GYB Model Science Colleges in all the 21 local government areas of Kogi,” he said.

According to him, the signing of Kogi State Education Law 2020, development of the State Education Strategic Plan (SESP) 2021-2030 and Science Education Operational Plan (SEOP) 2021- 2023; and others too numerous to mention.

”Sir, you remain the unbeatable and best education-friendly governor of our times.

”I congratulate you on your ever impactful New Direction Administration as we look forward to more fruitful years of higher uplifting from GYB to PYB,” he said.

NAN reports that Yahaya Bello was sworn in as the 5th Executive Governor of Kogi State for second tenure in office on Jan. 27, 2020. (NAN)