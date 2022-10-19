From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

‘Neo Black Movement of Africa’ (NBM), Benin Zone, Bishop Uwadiae, has felicitated with the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of the ancient kingdom.

He also rejoices with the monarch on the special event, which he said, coincided with the royal birth of a king.

Recall that the Oba who ascended the throne of his forebears on October 20, 2016, the same date as his birthday is the 40th Oba of the Benin Kingdom.

Comrade Bishop described the monarch as a symbol of peace and development, adding that the monarch’s reign has ushered in unprecedented developmental strides in the state and humanity at large.

He said: “It is with great joy and delight that, we members of the NBM Benin Zone, congratulate His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and the people of the Great Benin Kingdom on the monarch’s epoch-making 6th year coronation anniversary.

“The coronation anniversary is also happening on the same day the iconic Oba who was recently bestowed with the prestigious National Award of Commander of Federal Republic (CFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari, was also born.

“This remarkable double-barrel event is indeed an auspicious and timely blessing to humanity as we continue to celebrate His Majesty’s reign with all the remarkable achievements since his ascension to the ancient throne of his forefathers.

“May God bless and keep safe His Royal Majesty and grant him good health, happiness, more wisdom and long life, Oba Gha Tokpere, Isee!!!”, he stated

The President extolled the pragmatic efforts and innate diplomatic acumen of the Oba in the preservation and development of African culture and tradition, saying the Benin Kingdom has experienced a tremendous transformation that has returned the kingdom to its place of pride as the cultural and traditional hub of the black race.

While wishing the Benin Monarch many more years and anniversaries on the throne, the Benin Zonal president of the group also extended his good wishes to chiefs and people of the state on the special occasion.