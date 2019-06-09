Linus Oota , Lafia

As the 6th Nasarawa state House of Assembly is set for inauguration on Monday, Hon. Mohammed Okpoku has vowed to contest the speakership position against the anointed candidate of the party and incumbent speaker Hon. Balarabe Abdullahi.

Mohammed Okpoku, representing Udege/Loko state constituency, was the chairman of finance and appropriation committee in the last assembly and a strong contender for the position of speaker of the new assembly.

The chances of incumbent Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi, who represents Umaisha/Ugya state constituency, are bright especially given the way he has been able to carry out his duties in the last four years.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the chief press secretary to the speaker Jibrin Gonna said the speaker is going to present himself on the floor of the house for election to retain his seat, and so far over 19 members-elect out of 24 members have signed to vote for him.

He said that the election is going to be an easy ride for Balarabe Abdullahi because the members believe in his leadership and have all agreed to return him as speaker.

But his main challenger in the speakership race, Mohammed Okpoku, believes that the immediate past speaker has not done well to warrant a second term, as he urged members-elect to vote for their independence.

He said that he is not looking for endorsement but votes, adding that he has the numbers to win and will run the race to the finish.

The speaker is believed to have the strong backing of the immediate past governor of the state and the current governor Abdullahi Sule to retain his seat, while Okpoku banks on the goodwill of APC and other opposition members of the assembly.