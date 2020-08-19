Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Aba unit of the Dragon Squad of the Nigerian Police Force has rescued a six-year-old boy, whose name was given as Winners Adindu, stolen from the parent’s home at Osusu village in Obingwa Local Government Area, at Nnewi in Anambra State, after 10 months in captivity.

It was gathered that sometime in October 2019, a private tutor of Adindu whose name could not be immediately ascertained, came to their (Adindus’) home and picked up the boy for a private lesson as she had done earlier.

A source close to the family disclosed that after picking little Adindu on the fateful day, the boy was ‘missing’ and this prompted the parents in company of his tutor, to report the matter to the Dragon Squad in Aba.

It was gathered that while Adindu’s parents were searching for him, the tutor, feigning ignorance, had joined in the search of the little boy.

However, when the Dragon Squad, led by its commander, CSP Moses Iserhienrhien, swung into action, their investigations revealed that Adindu’s lesson tutor had a hand in his disappearance.

The source said that during the police investigation, it was discovered that the private teacher, after picking up the boy from the home of his parents, in the pretence she was taking him to her home for the lesson, handed him over to a suspected child trafficker called Anambra.

Anambra, now at large, was then said to have sold the child to a woman at Nnewi name Nkiru Eze, 48, for an undisclosed sum of money.

Mrs Eze was reported to have kept little Adindu in her custody all the while police were searching for him since October last year.

The efforts of CSP Iserhienrhien and his team were said to have paid off on August 11 when they traced and arrested Mrs Eze at Nnewi and rescued the missing boy from her.

While Mrs Eze is currently in police custody, Adindu has reunited with his parents and siblings.

One of Adindu’s relations commended the police for their painstaking efforts in ensuring that the boy was rescued and hailed them for the arrest of the suspect.