By Remi Adefulu

An alleged cultist, one Koffi Ayamafuga has been arrested and handed over to the police in Lagos. He was caught yesterday dressed in regalia purportedly worn to celebrate the NBM of Africa 7/7 Day.

The group had earlier dissociated itself from the celebration of July 7, saying such was strange to it, calling it the handiwork of fifth columnists aimed at tarnishing its image. The police had also alerted the general public on the said 7/7 celebration and warned that anyone caught will be answerable to the law.

Ayamafuga who confessed to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity was apprehended at a bar in Abraham Adesanya Estate, Lekki-Ajah by the President of the Lekki chapter of NBM of Africa, Mr. Chukwuma Madike and handed over to the police.

In a press briefing with the pressmen on how the whole thing unraveled, Madike said he went to dine at the bar with some friends when Ayamafuga walked in dressed in military camouflage trousers and wearing yellow stockings. We greeted and walked towards a table. But while going towards the table I sighted a black beret at the back pocket of Koffi Ayamafug. I walked up to him and started interrogating him and that was how we got to know he is an imposter. He was handed over to Ogombo Police Division”, he said.

A police officer at the station who pleaded for anonymity because he is not authorised to speak the Press on the matter, said that the suspect will be charged to court after investigation.

“Many more impersonators are on Facebook and other social media acting as such, displaying all sorts of illegal weapons. A lot of such suspects are in police custody at the Ajah Police Station,” Madike added.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.