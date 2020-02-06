Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Seven persons have been arrested, following a deadly attack on a police team in Delta State where an officer was killed and three others injured.

The attackers, suspected to be herdsmen, attacked the team on Tuesday night along Ugbolu-Illah road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said that through intelligence, the seven suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Inuwa stated that his men responded to a distressed incident at the border between Delta and Edo States and had rescued victims of a Sienna bus attacked by hoodlums.

He said that while his men were approaching the scene, the hoodlums took to their heels, leaving the victims in pains. Inuwa said that the police team took the victims to a hospital in Edo State only for the attackers to lay ambush for the team while they were returning.

He said that four policemen were attacked, one of them died while others sustained injuries. A source said the attack was at a checkpoint where the police officers were trying to stop a motorcycle with two passengers.

“One of the policemen pulled out his gun to threaten them yet they refused to stop and eventually he released the gun, but the bullet did not penetrate and immediately they stopped and moved towards the policemen.

“They shot two policemen and one of Fulani men pulled out a dagger and stabbed the third policeman to death. When we heard the shout we all rushed and help to carry bodies of all three police officer to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.”