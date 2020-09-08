Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Residents of Akwakwuma, Trinity Street, Imo State, are presently at the mercy of God no fewer that 20 families have been trapped in a landslide.

One of the victims, Emma Ogu, lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri disclosed this.

He said the landslide happened after a downpour on Saturday.

“We woke up yesterday morning only to see that the rain has completely separated us from our neighbours, my wife and children are still trapped. They cannot climb this mini ladder I am climbing to come out. It is the same with other families,” he said.

Ogu warned that if a drastic solution was not taken, the landslide will completely sack the whole street which has two churches and 12 other buildings.

“We have written to the Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, we are still waiting for his response even though he has sent a delegation to inspect the place. This landslide started about two years ago; we could not park our cars inside our compound for fear it could be washed away by erosion, we park in far distances,” he said.

Another resident attributed it to the urban renewal programme of former governor Rochas Okorocha where some structures built by another former governor, Ikedi Ohakim, to prevent drainage were pulled down by Okorocha.

Also, the source said the continuous sand mining at Nworie lane is another factor that has contributed to the landslide.