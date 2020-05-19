Gabriel Dike

Six Chief Lecturers and one Associate Professor are jostling to succeed the outgoing Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Mr. Samuel Sogunro, whose tenure ends this month.

The seven candidates for the plum job of LASPOTECH rector were shortlisted from among 25 lecturers that indicated interest when the position was advertised by the Lagos State Government because of the absence of a Governing Council.

The Education Report gathered that top state government officials handled the shortlisting of the 25 lecturers that applied for the job after the close of submission of application.

A breakdown revealed that four of the shortlisted chief lecturers are from LASPOTECH and three others came from outside the institution.

A top state government official said the seven applicants were shortlisted after the consideration of their CVs and other supporting documents.

The source further stated that some of the candidates who were not shortlisted did not possess the required academic qualifications, while others could not back their claims of years of experience as Chief lecturers.

The internal shortlisted chief lecturers are Dr. Kolawole Godonu, School of Agriculture, Dr. Taofeek Arowolo, School of Pure and Applied Science, Mr. Olumide Metilelu, current Deputy Rector from School of Technology and Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, School of Technology.

Three external shortlisted applicants include Dr. Apena from Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Aiyeola from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and Dr. (Mrs.) Yusuf, Associate Professor from Lagos State University.

It was gathered that the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, senior government officials and present or former rector may make up the interview panel in the absence of the governing council.

Wahab confirmed that 25 applicants applied for the LASPOTECH rector job but did not state when the interview will be conducted.

Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) LASPOTECH branch, Mr. Seye Ero- Phillips implored the state government to take note of a requirement in the advert for the appointment of a new rector that requires such candidates to command the respect of staff and students.

“ If such condition were in place in the past and adhered to, a candidate who was twice rejected by the congregation in his quest to be elected to the governing council would not have found himself at the helms affairs of LASPOTECH,” he stated.