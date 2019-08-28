Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Southern Taraba Tiv Youths have described the seven-day ultimatum issued by the Jukun Youth as a deliberate ploy to continue a well orchestrated plan to eliminate the Tiv people from Taraba State by Jukun militia.

The group disclosed this in a statement issued in Jalingo by Mr. Kelvin Katyo yesterday.

“The seven-day ultimatum given by the group is the window the Jukun now wants to explore to launch the planned coordinated onslaught on the Tiv in Donga and Takum LGAs. Already, their hired mercenaries have arrived and are being camped in Wukari and Donga.”

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, give special attention to the crisis in Taraba before the Tiv people are completely wiped out.

He appealed to the governors to ensure adequate deployment of security agents along the border villages between Benue and Taraba.

Southern Taraba Youth forum had on Friday issued a seven-day ultimatum for the Tiv people in Taraba to end the crisis in the state or face a no peace deal.

Katyo who challenged the composition of the supposed Southern Taraba Youths and their claims that the Tiv were responsible for the wave of criminal activities and the kidnap and subsequent killing of some lawmakers in the state, urged the state government to set up a panel of investigation to unravel the truth behind the cases.