At least seven people were killed and four more suffered burns in a fire at a factory in northern India on Sunday, police said.

The blaze reportedly broke out at a plant that makes candles and sparklers in Ghaziabad district, some 60 km from national capital New Delhi.

“The fire gutted the factory. We have retrieved seven bodies from the scene and are identifying the victims,” local police officer Prabhat Kumar said by phone.

Broadcaster NDTV citing witnesses as saying the dead victims were all workers at the unit.

Rescue teams were searching for survivors and any other bodies at the site, police said.

Accidents and fires are fairly common at Indian factories, where safety standards are often disregarded.

Last Wednesday, at least six workers were killed and 17 others suffered burns after an explosion at a thermal power plant in south India. (dpa/NAN)