Seven people lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries in an auto crash that occured at Gunu village, Munya Local Government Area of Niger on Tuesday night.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Niger, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Minna yesterday that the accident involved a Toyota Camry and a Sharon commercial bus.

According to him,”twelve persons were involved in the accident; seven of them died, while five others sustained injuries.

“We recovered the sum of N36,200, one bag of yam, Nikon Camera, two chargers,a cord, wedding invitation cards, a flash drive, one phone battery, four keys, pictures and a small bag.

“The injured victims were rescued and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, while the dead were deposited at the General hospital mortuary Minna.

“The vehicles were handed over to the police at Munya Divisional Police Office,’’ he said.

Tsukwam blamed the accident on over speeding and loss of control on the part of one of the drivers, and advised motorists to always observe speed limit to avoid crashes.