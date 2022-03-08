The Police in Jigawa have confirmed the death of seven persons in an auto crash that occurred on Monday in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said that the accident occurred at about 5:30 a.m., at the Birnin Kudu-Babaldu Road, involving a truck and salon car.

He said: “Today, at about 0530hrs, information at our disposal revealed that there was a fatal motor accident opposite Water Board on Birnin Kudu-Babaldu Road.

“The ugly incident involved a truck with Reg. No. JJN 254 ZU, driven by one Dan Baffa Datti, 50, and a Peugeot 406 car with Reg. No. YLA 232 JP, driven by one Abubakar Muhammad, 45.”

He said the incident occurred when the two vehicles coming from opposite directions had a head-on collision, after the truck driver was said to have lost control.

According to him, the driver of the Peugeot car, along with six occupants, died on the spot.

The PPRO listed the deceased occupants as Sadiya Bello, 30, Bilkisu Garba, 27, Zainab Garba, 14, Muhammad Garba, 12, and Fadila Garba, 2.

Shiisu said that one of the occupants, Fatima Garba, 11, sustained injuries.

He further said that the deceased were first moved to the Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kudu, where they were confirmed dead, while the lone survivor was admitted for treatment. (NAN)