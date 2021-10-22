At least seven people were killed and seven others injured in clashes between two rival factions of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar at a camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on Friday.

Shihab Kaiser Khan, a senior Armed Police Battalion official, told reporters that the bodies of the seven Rohingya refugees that were bullet-ridden had been recovered.

He said some refugees had been detained with weapons in this connection.

He added that law enforcers were conducting raids in the refugee camp to arrest culprits responsible for the incident.

The official said the cause of the clash was not yet identified but that the incident occurred weeks after a Rohingya leader was killed in a Cox’s Bazar refugee camp.

“Mohib Ullah, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Right, was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Cox’s Bazar’s Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp on Sept. 29.

“The displaced Rohingyas are living in extremely congested conditions in Cox’s Bazar, some 300 km southeast of capital Dhaka.”(Xinhua/NAN)

