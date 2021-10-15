From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Seven passengers were yesterday confirmed dead in a ghastly road accident which occurred along the Amasiri axis of the Afikpo-Okigwe Highway in Ebonyi State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ebonyi State Command, Mr Anthony Okorie, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abakaliki.

He said the accident involved a Sienna bus and a truck laden with stones.

He said the vehicles had a head on collision when the truck driver impatiently swerved to the lane of the Sienna bus.

He stated that the drivers of the two vehicles survived the accident, while corpses of those who died had been deposited in mortuaries.

A source in the area said that two other victims of the auto crash, who were in critical condition, were rushed to the hospital.

The source said the accident occurred at Ndi-Uduma village, Oso Edda community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state along the Afikpo-Okigwe Highway.

Daily Sun gathered that the MACK truck was conveying chippings from Amasiri community in Afikpo North LGA of the state, while the Sienna bus filled with passengers was coming from Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The source further noted that the collision occurred at a bend close to the Ihere stream in the area.

“It is true and, as I speak with you now, at least seven persons died on the spot, and about two persons are just being moved to the hospital.

“The two vehicles collided on a bend at the Ihere stream and six of the passengers died instantly. Three persons are being taken to the hospital now,” the source said.

