By Christopher Oji

At least seven persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred yesterday afternoon on Lekki/Epe Express Road, Lagos. The crash involved a Lexus SUV with registration number: AGL953GQ, which ran into a moving Howo truck with registration number ICT-15E-025 killing all occupants in the Lexus SUV. A total number of seven adults comprising two males, five females lost their lives in the crash.

The Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, confirmed the incident in a statement. He said the auto crash occurred on the Lekki-Epe Expressway at Shapati (Fragend) around 1pm and claimed the lives of seven youths. Mr Ogungbemide who blamed the accident on drunkenness advised motorists to drive safe, and avoid drunk driving.

In the statement, Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, FRSC Public Education Officer, Lagos, said all the corpses were deposited at the morgue.

“He appealed to parents to always monitor their wards, and advise them to avoid reckless driving, overspeeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Especially when they have reasons to go for social outing, whoever that will drive should abstain from drinking.

“We will not rest on our oars in sensitising and enlightening the road users on the need to drive with common sense speed and obey road traffic rules and regulations to reduce crashes on our roads.

“While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, we enjoin all road users to be careful whenever they are behind the wheels. This kind of accident and losses are preventable.The Command will continue to sustain her mandate of reducing crashes and fatalities,” he said.