Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Tragedy struck in Anambra State, at the weekend, as seven family members died while six others sustained various degrees of injury in a motor accident on Ogidi-Abatete road in Idemili North Local Government Area.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident involved a Mercedes Benz tipper, loaded with sand and a Mercedes Benz bus 608, conveying 19 persons, of one kindred on board, from the area to a burial ceremony when it collided with the tipper lorry.

A witness, who put the number of casualties at seven, said the tipper had a tyre burst, resulting to loss of control and subsequently rammed into the bus.

He said: “About seven persons died on the spot while other passengers sustained degrees of injuries.

“Most of them were members of the same family going for a burial ceremony.”

State Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo, said the corpses had been deposited at the hospital morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment.

“We received a distress call on a fatal road traffic crash, which occurred near Buckie Polytechnic, on Ogidi-Abatete Road. FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command was immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Ezeugwu Christopher and a Mercedes Benz tipper with enlistment number XD651GDD, driver’s name given as F. C. Ugwumba.

“Casualties involved included 17 adult males, one female adult and 1 female child. They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.

“Six male adult victims in critical condition were referred to Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Ogidi. Information reaching us after a hospital follow-up on June 13, 2020 states that four have been confirmed dead by doctors at Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue,” he said.

FRSC Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, warned vehicle owners and drivers against the use of expired or worn-out tyres, particularly during rainy season.